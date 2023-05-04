Liverpool interested in surprise move for ex-Chelsea man who only left PL in the summer; Klopp willing to pay €40m – report

Jurgen Klopp is interested in a surprise move for former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, that’s according to Nacional (via Football365).

The Germany international only left Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid in the summer but that hasn’t deterred the former Borussia Dortmund boss from expressing his interest in the 30-year-old.

Los Blancos signed Rudiger on a free transfer less than 12 months ago but Klopp is still willing to splash upto €40m on luring him back to the Premier League.

The report adds that our German tactician has even contacted Madrid president Florentino Perez to see if he’s ‘willing to negotiate an unexpected sale’.

The former AS Roma man has made 46 appearances for Bernabeu outfit this term – including both games against Liverpool in the last-16 of the Champions League recently.

Klopp’s priority this summer is to strengthen his midfield options but it also appears that adding reinforcements to the heart of his defence is of interest.

This report will certainly raise a few eyebrows amongst Liverpool supporters and in all honesty it’s not a deal that we can see being completed.

Rudiger is a top quality defender but we believe it would make more sense to target a much younger target who could form a formidable long-term partnership alongside the impressive Ibou Konate.

