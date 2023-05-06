(Video) Liverpool fans will adore what Mo Salah said in response to reaching Anfield landmark

Mo Salah will have further endeared himself to Liverpool fans over a comment he made in reacting to reaching a century of goals at Anfield for the club.

The Egyptian scored at the venue for the 100th time with his winning goal against Brentford on Saturday evening, the ninth successive home game for the Reds in which he’s netted as he took his tally for the season to 30 (Sky Sports).

The milestones kept coming, as his strike against the Bees was his 186th in a red shirt, taking him joint-fifth in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts alongside Steven Gerrard (lfchistory.net).

The ever-modest Salah preferred to reflect on Liverpool’s victory when speaking to Sky Sports after the match this evening, and after being informed of his ton-up at Anfield, his immediate response was: “It means a lot to me…I feel home here”.

As if the Kop couldn’t love him any more, the manner in which he said those words – in addition to what he said – will only raise his popularity in these parts even further, if that’s still possible.

You can catch Salah’s post-match comments below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: