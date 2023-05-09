Garth Crooks: Liverpool ace lost key trait since big injury; massively weakens Reds defensively

Virgil van Dijk has been one of a number of key stars identified within the Liverpool squad as having lost their way this term in a season many rightly thought would be forgettable for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Garth Crooks is of the mind, however, that the Dutchman is on the mend, despite a serious injury sustained back in 2020, which has harmed the defender’s ability to make his trademark recovery runs.

“Van Dijk has never been quite the same since his injury sustained in the clash with Jordan Pickford but he’s getting there,” the former Tottenham star wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“He can’t make the recovery runs he used to and on the odd occasion he is dispossessed or someone gets a march on him. A point highlighted when Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo turned him on the halfway line and raced half the length of the pitch before putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Fortunately for Liverpool and Van Dijk, the goal was ruled offside. That wouldn’t have happened three years ago.

“Nevertheless the inspirational Dutch defender is starting to look more and more dangerous in the opposition’s penalty area. His beautifully controlled header back across the six-yard box for Mohamed Salah to tap home was as intelligent as it was unselfish.”

The Merseysiders’ backline has been particularly impressive of late despite the pressure surrounding their pursuit of top four football (now a distinct possibility owing to results across the league), with two clean sheets secured in a row.

READ MORE: Klopp reveals why Liverpool man was ‘close to crying’ after Fulham win

READ MORE: (Video) Ibrahima Konate appeared to have a big grievance during half-time of Liverpool v Brentford

Whilst we should be critical of the quality of our No.4’s performances this term, the fact remains that (damaged goods or no, according to some) the former Southampton man remains one of the (if not the) league’s best defenders.

Questions will persist over the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in light of their clear decline (and in consideration of their age), though in our mind there’s no reason why we should be looking to similarly sideline Van Dijk in the near future.

Perhaps there should be room for some discussion about recruiting a long-term successor, though we’ll be hoping that the day of our colossus’ departure will be far ahead in the distance.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions