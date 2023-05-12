Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool knew ‘there was no way’ they’d lose to cup final opponent

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he and the Liverpool squad had no doubts about their chances of beating Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final.

The Merseysiders came up against Mauricio Pochettino’s men, winning the game 2-0 thanks to an opening penalty from Mo Salah and a late finish from Divock Origi in the second-half.

“We knew, 100% we knew, there was no way they’d beat us,” the Englishman told Sport Bible (via their YouTube channel). “There was no way. We knew we were the much better team.”

The Merseysiders ensured their status as serial winners of the competition behind only AC Milan and Real Madrid with their sixth entry in the competition.

READ MORE: Reliable transfer journo confirms Liverpool fascinated by potential Salah heir worth £11.8m

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops interesting update for Liverpool fans; could affect Mason Mount transfer

It’s quite a bold statement from our No.66 given the quality our then opponents had at their disposal in the form of Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen.

That being said, one that was entirely warranted following the poor fortune suffered against Real Madrid in Kiev the prior year, with the sight of our distraught Egyptian King exiting the field of play leading to a switch in momentum in favour of the Spanish outfit.

With a front-three of Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and our No.11 in the prime of their careers, you can’t really blame Trent for having full faith in his teammates to finish the job at the second time of asking.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions