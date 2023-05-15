Liverpool now risk losing Mac Allister transfer; next three games could decide – The Athletic

Liverpool could now miss out on Alexis Mac Allister this summer if the club fails to achieve a seventh consecutive season of Champions League qualification.

The Merseysiders find themselves four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and may now be forced to leapfrog the Red Devils given that the Argentine is understood to want top European football if he leaves Brighton at the end of the campaign.

This comes courtesy of Brighton insider Andy Naylor for The Athletic amid interest from their Premier League rivals.

Could Manchester United beat Liverpool to the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister?

Missing out on Jude Bellingham this summer after years of courting the player and weeks of apparent tapping-up from Liverpool’s England internationals during the World Cup break hurt.

To be pipped to one of the next best options on the market by Erik ten Hag’s men would add insult to injury, likely infuriating broad swathes of the fanbase.

We could rightly argue that, with the right handful of signings, Liverpool are closer to a return to the dizzying heights of years gone by under Jurgen Klopp than United are to the glory years of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Nonetheless, it seems that the stakes have gone up a notch, with the potential key to the resurgence of our midfield in 2023/24 now on the line for the three remaining Premier League games.

