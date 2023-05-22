(Video) Adorable moment young fan runs onto Anfield pitch to say goodbye to Firmino

There weren’t many Liverpool fans who wouldn’t have given everything to be able to bid Bobby Firmino a personal farewell in his final Anfield appearance, something one young fan was able to do.

During the players’ lap of honour, a video has been shared that shows the youngster sneaking onto the turf and having a quick chat with the 31-year-old.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool squad pose with every trophy won by Firmino in front of the Kop

Being draped in a Brazilian flag perhaps helped with the warm welcome he revived but it was a real insight into how determined our much-loved forward was to give as many people his time as possible.

It was a very sad day for everyone attached to the club but thankfully a lot of happy memories were created and they will last even longer than the eight years our No.9 spent on Merseyside.

You can watch the video of Firmino and the young fan via @CarlIrvine1 on Twitter:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵