(Video) Henderson kicks-off at slowest substitute ever from Southampton; shoves Elyounoussi toward touchline

Jordan Henderson was far from happy with the time Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi was taking to exit the pitch as his number was called for a substitution.

The Saints star was swapped out for Stuart Armstrong and was seen attempting to hug every teammate nearby before making a move, something the Reds skipper simply didn’t approve of.

The Englishman made his feelings clear, grabbing the No.24 and pushing him toward the touchline.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Premier League and @caulkerloaner: