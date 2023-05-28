‘High probability’: David Ornstein confirms Liverpool ‘made aware’ of Mason Mount’s transfer position

David Ornstein has confirmed that there is a ‘high probability’ that Mason Mount will not be a Chelsea player come the opening of the summer window.

Where the England international will be plying his trade in 2023/24 remains to be seen, however, with the Liverpool-linked midfielder understood to prefer a switch to Manchester United.

“Liverpool were the early frontrunners but of course they’re not going to be in the Champions League next season,” the Athletic reporter was quoted as saying by Football Daily.

“Manchester United have always been there with strong interest. Arsenal too would like to bring him to their club but it’s Manchester United who have really stepped forward as far as I know.

“Nothing is done or finalised at this stage but I think that’s the direction of travel and those other clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel on behalf of Bayern Munich who has a credible interest as well, have been made aware that Manchester United is Mount’s preference.

“So, it now remains to be seen whether they can strike a deal club to club, that’s a stumbling block. Manchester United’s ownership situation remains unclear, they also have other positions as priorities too such as centre-forward.

“It will be really interesting to see what happens in these weeks ahead but I think there’s a high probability now that Mason Mount will leave Chelsea.”

Given the Red Devils’ future is far from clear amid the ongoing ownership change behind the scenes, however, one could forgive the Chelsea star for considering a change of destination.

READ MORE: ‘So special…’ – James Milner names his standout Liverpool memory as he ends 8-year Reds career

READ MORE: ‘I could be back…’ – Departing Liverpool player isn’t ruling out playing at Anfield again

No Champions League for Liverpool but the project should still remain attractive for players like Mount

Jurgen Klopp has been unequivocally clear on how he feels about players who are only interested in joining a club playing in the Champions League.

With that in mind, if Mount’s position is based on the availability of top European football, the injured midfielder (fresh off the back of surgery) will have already been slammed into the bin of forgotten Liverpool targets.

One would hope it’s not the 24-year-old’s sole motivation given that we look a strong summer window away from returning to the top four and, hopefully, a title challenge next term.

That being said, such ambitions can only be achieved with players hungry to represent the club and its ambitions; if the Blues man doesn’t fit the bill for our recruitment team then there’ll still be plenty of others willing to take his place.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣️ “My understanding is that Mason Mount is leaning towards joining Manchester United if Chelsea agree to sell him. Chelsea have had a problem with his contract. He’s one of the lowest paid players at Stamford Bridge.”@David_Ornstein on the future of Mason Mount. pic.twitter.com/8FRsjdD95v — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 28, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions