Liverpool interested in African gem who impressed on world stage recently – Guardian journalist

Liverpool are reportedly among several clubs from England and mainland Europe who’ve taken an interest in a player who impressed at the Under-20 World Cup.

The tournament concluded on Sunday night with Uruguay defeating Italy in the final, although the man in question isn’t someone from either of those two nations.

The Guardian reporter Ed Aarons tweeted on Monday afternoon: “Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Chelsea among several clubs interested in Gambia striker Adama Bojang, who scored twice at the Under-20 World Cup.

“Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolves and RB Leipzig also tracking the 19-year-old, who will cost around €3m from Steve Biko FC in Gambia”.

If Liverpool are to win the race for Bojang, whose two goals at the recent Under-20 World Cup both came in a group stage win over Honduras, it’s a transfer which would have echoes of the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi in 2015.

That deal was completed when the Nigerian was 18, but he never actually played for the Reds’ first team (Transfermarkt). He was granted a series of loan moves throughout Europe and, despite finally acquiring a UK work permit in 2021 (GOAL), he was sold to Union Berlin that summer.

The Gambian youngster could also be loaned out to the continent if he were to be snapped up by the Merseysiders this year, in the hope that he could earn the necessary bureaucratic credentials in time and eventually get his chance at Anfield.

It can sometimes seem knee-jerk to try and sign a player off the back of impressing at a major tournament, but the wide gamut of clubs showing an interest in Bojang would suggest that he has something special about him.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything further develops over the coming weeks regarding Liverpool’s apparent interest in the 19-year-old, who boasts an impressive six goals in 10 caps at under-20 level for his country (Transfermarkt).

