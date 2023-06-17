Khephren Thuram’s Instagram activity gets Liverpool fans excited about potential Anfield transfer

When it comes to this time of the year, the transfer stories seemingly never stop coming but one potential target has created his own stories, as Khephren Thuram’s social media antics appear to provide some good news.

In a post by 433 on Instagram, the page celebrated the performance of Trent Alexander-Arnold for England and it received a fair few likes from some familiar names to all Liverpool fans.

Alongside former Reds Marko Grujic, Rhian Brewster and Dominic Solanke, was a certain midfielder who is currently playing for Nice and has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

In truth, it means very little other than that the Frenchman enjoyed the performance of our No.66 but if he was a player interested in a move to Merseyside – this would be a subtle way to show his interest.

When you have hugely talented players like the 24-year-old, t makes players from around the world excited at the prospect of playing with them and let’s hope that our academy graduate can go on to have a similarly persuasive role as the ones that was given to Steven Gerrard.

It looks like the 22-year-old Ligue 1 star is certainly at least interested in the performances of our now inverted full-back and so we may soon be seeing a second midfield signing this summer.

