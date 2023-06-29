New low for Liverpool & John Henry as Klarna ruthlessly mock FSG chief online

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have long been mocked for a perceived unwillingness to invest in their Premier League club.

From policies on sustainability all the way through to the latest (and perhaps most devastating) failure to land Borussia Dortmund’s generational midfield talent in Jude Bellingham.

Tapping into that sentiment, Klarna (yes, that Klarna) poked fun at principal owner John W Henry with a cheeky tweet reply to David Ornstein’s update on the Reds’ pursuit of Dominik Szoboszlai.

.@John_W_Henry you know you can just DM us, right? — Klarna (@Klarna) June 29, 2023

Whilst it’s fair to acknowledge that Liverpool do, categorically, spend less than the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, it can’t be denied that much in the way of investment has been poured into the club beyond our efforts in the transfer market.

Two efforts aiming to renovate two separate stands (the Main Stand and Anfield Road End) at Anfield have boosted capacity from 45,500 to 61,000, plus there’s the move from Melwood to the brand new, sleek AXA training facility.

Could the club be more ambitious in the market? Especially at a time when there is no wiggle room to get things wrong with the midfield department? Yes on both counts.

Likewise, however, we’d be utterly foolish to suggest that our owners haven’t improved the general fortunes of the club on and off the pitch following George Gillett and Tom Hicks’ disastrous stewardship.

