Carvalho’s telling comments as he’s unveiled as RB Leipzig’s latest signing

Liverpool supporters will not be too surprised to hear that Fabio Carvalho has left the club on loan but his comments after being announced as an RB Leipzig player reveal why he was tempted by a move to Germany.

Speaking with his new team’s official website, the 20-year-old said: “My aim is to play as much as possible – in the league, in the cup and above all in the UEFA Champions League.

“RB Leipzig stands for giving young players exactly this opportunity to and that’s why the club is perfect for me to be able to develop further.”



It seems clear from these comments that the former Fulham man was disappointed with the lack of opportunities handed to him at Anfield and that has been a major motivator in his decision to leave the club.

Although the deal is only on loan, whispers around this move seemed to suggest that the Portugal-born midfielder was happy to leave the club on a permanent basis but it was us who wanted to ensure that he remained our player.

The best case scenario seems to be that the talented young player thrives in the Bundesliga and then comes back to Merseyside with more confidence and game time under his belt.

Whether we can convince the player that he should consider his future as a Red, is another thing all together but for now – let’s hope that this move goes well.

Even if this does ultimately prove to be just a makeweight in the deal for Dominik Szoboszlai, we all wish Fabio the very best for the new season.

