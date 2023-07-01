(Video) Alexander-Arnold names future MLS star as the best player he’s ever played against

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been performing at the highest level for Liverpool over the past seven seasons and he’s come up against a fair few brilliant players in his time but one man stands above the rest.

Speaking with GOAL, our No.66 was asked: ‘Who was the best player you played against?’ and his response was: “Messi. I don’t know [why], he’s just the best!”.

The Scouser has faced up against the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner on two occasions and both matches were vastly different games for everyone of a Red persuasion to witness.

READ MORE: (Image) Szoboszlai’s Instagram antics reveal his excitement for Liverpool move

The first game saw Lionel Messi score twice as Barcelona built up a three-goal lead in the Champions League semi-final and appeared to all but end our hopes of winning the trophy in Madrid.

However, what followed was one of the Argentine master’s darkest hours in the game, as Jurgen Klopp’s side pulled off an improbable 4-0 victory at Anfield – something which was hugely against all the odds.

The 35-year-old has always been in the limelight but speculation around his future at PSG led to huge speculation about where he could be spending his future, with many placing large bets on an emotional return to Spain.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms price Liverpool will pay Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai

Some of the most reputable online bookmakers would have seen flurries of bets starting to be placed on the World Cup winner moving to the MLS though and when Barcelona announced ‘the player’s decision to join Inter Miami’ – there would have been a lot of happy customers.

Sports betting at Lottoland is the best place to back any transfer speculations like one of the greatest-ever players moving to the MLS, or unlikely on-field comebacks and backing the Reds to reach the final in 2019.

Many will now be waiting for the next chapter of the four-time European Cup winner’s footballing story and he’s likely to draw huge crowds to David Beckham’s American outfit.

READ MORE: Revealed: Liverpool offer that was rejected before Szoboszlai deal was completed with Leipzig – report

For our inverted right-back, he will be hoping that his career can reach anywhere near the heights of the Rosario-born great and since the 24-year-old has been moved into his new position – it’s looking likely his game could reach a new level.

Although the scoring records of the magical attacker are probably safe from our West Derby-born fan favourite, assist records are within his sights and in the coming years he will be trying to become the man with the most appearances and assists for our historic club.

Watching this clip though, it’s clear that our academy graduate is in awe of what his 2019 semi-final counterpart has achieved but he has a drive within himself to achieve greatness.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Messi (from 0:20) via GOAL on YouTube:

#Ep77 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Paul Machin on Bobby Firmino doc, Dominik Szoboszlai, the height conundrum… and more!