(Video) Jurgen Klopp clearly ‘happy to be back’ as Liverpool begin pre-season training

Jurgen Klopp was all smiles as he arrived at the AXA Training Centre this morning ahead of Liverpool’s first day back for pre-season.

Eight members of the Reds’ senior squad are due to report to Kirkby today to commence preparations for the upcoming campaign, with those involved in international action last month set to link up with the club on Tuesday (Liverpool Echo).

LFC’s official Twitter channel uploaded a video of the manager arriving for duty with a chirpy greeting of ‘good morning’, with the 56-year-old enjoying his time off since the end of 2022/23 and now ‘happy to be back’ at work.

Liverpool will play five pre-season friendlies ahead of their opening competitive fixture of the new campaign against Chelsea in 36 days’ time, with the first of those pitting them against Karlsruher on Wednesday 19 July.

Klopp certainly looks like he couldn’t be happier as he reported at the AXA Training Centre today, and let’s hope the boss has plenty of reasons to be smiling throughout the next few months!

You can see the clip of the manager’s arrival below, via @LFC on Twitter: