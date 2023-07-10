Neil Jones weighs in on midfield exits as £180k-p/w star ‘untouchable’ despite horror 2022/23 season

Liverpool find themselves on the precipice of serious change and not just merely with the potential incomings making their way into the squad.

The futures of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara remain far from certain at this stage amid rumours of interest from abroad, though Fabinho can count himself fortunate as an ‘untouchable’ despite a mostly atrocious showing last term.

“I think there’s potential for Thiago to leave. There’s a situation bubbling there that could come to a head if a good offer was to be received. The question is whether that offer will be received,” Neil Jones wrote in his exclusive column with EOTK Insider.

“Fabinho is untouchable and Jordan Henderson logically feels untouchable but there are a lot of stories around him and Saudi Arabia bubbling away. Until you get a definitive answer there from the player or club, it’s hard to rule that sort of thing out. He’s in decent shape and is expected back at Kirkby on Tuesday with the rest of the international contingent of Liverpool.

“I think if you’re looking at those three, the amber would be Henderson, the green would be Thiago and the red would be Fabinho.”

With more reliable reporting suggesting that a third midfield signing may hinge on one of those aforementioned names packing their bags, the club could be forced to make a difficult decision.

READ MORE: Reliable journo suggests Liverpool could be dealt gutting transfer blow very soon

READ MORE: Man City close in on Liverpool target but Reds have perfect transfer revenge plan

As things currently stand, there’s no rush to cut ties with either international star and rightly so to some degree given their obvious quality and continued value to the club.

Jordan Henderson as the skipper will no doubt slot neatly into more of a reserved role for us; James Milner 2.0 might be a harsh view on the Englishman’s evolution within the squad, though it seems the most fitting in light of fresh additions made.

If adding another set of fresh legs in the form of the extremely highly-rated Romeo Lavia depends on our remaining option in Thiago Alcantara accepting an offer elsewhere, however, we’d be far from surprised to see the former Bayern man seek pastures new.

We’d expect there to be some give on Southampton’s end, of course, with the club surely in need of funds to help steer the boat back in the direction of top-flight football.

Only time will tell to what extent their resolve in the matter will crumble, though it would seem extremely foolish on our part not to secure further cover for Fabinho (on a reported £180,000-per-week, according to Capology) and roll the dice on his form.

Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?