Jurgen Klopp heaps huge praise on ‘super talented’ Liverpool star who could play important role next season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped huge praise on teenager Stefan Bajcetic ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Reds struggled for consistency last term, especially in the middle of the park, but the Spaniard was one of the few positives as Klopp’s side missed out on a top four finish.

Despite his tender age the former Celta Vigo man brought quality and composure to the middle of the park but had his season sadly cut short by an abductor injury.

“Super talented player, a really cool package and unfortunately we didn’t see him play for a while because it was a really nasty, not a bad injury, but for a young player an annoying one where you feel pretty quickly fit again but still not allowed to do a lot,” Klopp told reporters (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“And then you have to wait and wait and wait and then from a specific moment you can go and that’s where we are now.

“Played for us [as a] six, played for us [as an] eight, scored us goals, at a really young age showed a lot of tactical discipline.

“His footballing mind is really good, good overview, good passing, a lot of good things. But again, still very young and we have to make sure that we use him in the right way, in the right moments and we have to increase the time step by step.”

With Jordan Henderson leaving the club for Saudi Arabia recently and Fabinho certain to follow him to the Middle East Liverpool are short of options in the deep-lying midfield role.

New signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are players that like to get on the ball in more advanced areas and make things happen.

There are strong links between Klopp’s side and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia but no move is yet to materialise.

After last season’s impressive performances and the huge praise from our German tactician Bajcetic will be confident that he’ll have the chance to prove he deserves a spot in the starting XI.

He’s got a lot of learning still to do but there was enough from him last season to suggest he has a bright future ahead of him.

