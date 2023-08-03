LFC pundit claims 22 y/o Reds midfielder has looked ‘almost unstoppable’ recently

Peter McDowell has claimed that Dominik Szoboszlai has looked ‘almost unstoppable’ during Liverpool’s training sessions recently.

The Hungarian started for the Reds yesterday alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in a three-man midfield and although Jurgen Klopp’s side fell to a 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich there were plenty of positives for the German tactician to take.

The Anfield outfit have just one pre-season game remaining before the Premier League campaign begins next weekend and although our new No. 8 is yet to find the back of the net for his new club he’s so far showed plenty of promise according to LFCTV commentator McDowell.

“[Dominik] Szoboszlai fancied one from distance, he knows all about this opposition of course,” McDowell told LFCTV (via The Boot Room). “And he has looked almost unstoppable in the sessions that I’ve seen so far this pre-season and Szoboszlai would love a goal today.”

With five midfielders leaving Liverpool permanently this summer Szoboszlai has been joined by Alexis Mac Allister in moving to Anfield.

The 22-year-old had a brilliant campaign for RB Leipzig last term scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists (across all competitions).

Goals from midfield is something which was lacking at the club last season but both of our new signings like to get forward and aren’t afraid to test the ‘keeper.

The former Leipzig man very nearly scored from the halfway line against Leicester last week and it surely won’t be long before he breaks his duck for the club.

Although more signings are required before the end of the transfer window we’re looking forward to seeing Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in competitive action for Klopp’s side.

