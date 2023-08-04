Liverpool join the race for teenage sensation; ‘enquiries’ made about his availability – report

Liverpool are joined by a number of clubs in showing strong interest in one talented Scottish teenager.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made an enquiry alongside Newcastle for Hamilton Academical prospect Ryan One, that’s according to TEAMtalk.

The 17-year-old, who featured 28 times for The Accies last term, is also attracting interest from both Rangers and Celtic as well as newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley while Brighton are reported to have already had two offers rejected for the forward.

READ MORE: ‘It’s very complicated’ – Gareth Southgate weighs in on Jordan Henderson’s decision to join Al Ettifaq

Liverpool have already experienced recent success in signing Scottish youngsters with Ben Doak signed from Celtic last summer and impressing when called upon by Klopp last season and recently during pre-season.

Scotland U17 international One is clearly showing a lot of promise and it’s therefore no surprise that Hamilton are confident they can hold out for as much money as possible for the teenager.

Although our German tactician needs to sign players that can come in and instantly improve our starting XI it’s also promising to see that we’re also looking to take care of our squad for the future.

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?