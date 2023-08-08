(Images) Henderson, Gerrard and Mane unveiled to Saudi fans but Fabinho and Firmino absent

It’s no secret that Fabinho, Bobby Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard and Sadio Mane have all swapped Merseyside for Saudi Arabia and three of the new middle east stars were unveiled in front of their new fans.

All the league’s major new acquisitions were on show but there was strangely no place for the Brazilians as champions Al-Ittihad showed off the likes of Karim Benzema, Nuno Espirito Santo and Romarinho instead of our former No.3.

It’s strange to see such a strong Liverpool representation in the Saudi Pro League and there will be many of our supporters keeping an eye on results and performances of our former heroes.

It’s set to be a landmark year for the newest force in football and may well pave the way for a game changing league to become a real major force.

You can view the images of Henderson, Gerrard and Mane via @SPL_EN on X:

