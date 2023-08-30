Gravenberch signing could be imminent as Bayern line up ex-LFC target for next transfer – report

Liverpool could be set to enjoy some movement on the Ryan Gravenberch front in the coming hours.

Kerry Hau claimed online that Bayern Munich are ‘working flat out’ to land a holding midfielder this summer, with the club keen to make an offer for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

“FC Bayern is still working flat out to sign a new six. Thomas Tuchel’s preferred candidate is now João Palhinha (28/FC Fulham),” the Sport 1 journalist reported on X (courtesy of Google translate). “Also picture reported. It is said in the industry that FCB would like to make an offer for the Portuguese in the next few hours.”

The 28-year-old was understood to be under consideration at Anfield (Daily Mail) previously for the very same reason, though the signing of the Premier League star could yet facilitate the aforementioned Dutchman’s exit in the same window.

Securing the former Ajax man would most certainly tick the ‘multi-functional midfielder’ box for the Reds this summer, leaving the club a defensive signing away from completing a more than respectable window.

It represents a lot of work to be done in such a short space of time, with clubs sure to be increasingly unwilling to sanction exits as we steer ever nearer to the close of the window on 1st September.

That said, signing a talent as prestigious as Gravenberch (even if his minutes won in Bavaria doesn’t necessarily reflect it) would represent a huge coup and another top addition to arguably one of the most exciting young midfield lineups across the continent.

