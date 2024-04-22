(Video) What Virgil van Dijk did just before stunning Gravenberch goal vs Fulham says it all

Virgil van Dijk was up to his old tricks again as Liverpool defeated Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage.

The Dutchman was spotted pre-celebrating his compatriot’s, Ryan Gravenberch, goal in the second half of action in London. He just had total faith in his international teammate.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder struck the back of the net from just outside the box to pull his side back into the lead in the English capital.

It’s a result that saw the Merseysiders go level on points (though not on goal difference) with league leaders Arsenal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: