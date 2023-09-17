(Video) 34-year-old ex-Arsenal man reveals he was ‘close’ to joining Liverpool; supported the Reds as a child

Liverpool fans always love to see one of our own on the pitch and it seems that one childhood fan of the club nearly joined the Reds from Arsenal, sharing the details in a recent interview.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Theo Walcott was asked if he nearly joined another club in his career and said: “Yeah, Liverpool. I am a Liverpool fan, or was… Liverpool [interest] was many, many years ago – would have been about 2014…

“It was kind of close, very interesting but just wasn’t quite right for me at the time. It was fairly close but nobody would have known about it”.

It’s certainly a surprise to hear how close the 34-year-old was to becoming a Red and it would have been interesting to see how he would have impacted our side in that era.

Seeing as the former Arsenal winger went on to play for Everton too, he could have gone on to be one of the few men to have played for both clubs but it wasn’t to be for the boyhood Red.

You can hear Walcott’s comments on Liverpool (from 3:47) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

