(Video) Four key passes and an assist for Gravenberch as full debut highlights circulate online

Ryan Gravenberch was out to impress on his full debut for Liverpool and there were certainly plenty of impressive statistics and highlights that came from his first start.

The Dutchman not only provided the assist for Luis Diaz but also made four key passes in the match, earning a final rating of 7.2 (via Sofascore).

READ MORE: Remarkable Nunez and Salah assist stat comes to light after Liverpool’s Europa League victory

Thanks to several videos already shared online, supporters can watch back the contribution of the 21-year-old and see his impact on the middle of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Let’s hope that the injury concern that curtailed our No.38’s evening will prove to be nothing serious, as we all want to see him represent the Reds again very soon.

You can watch the highlights of Gravenberch’s full debut courtesy of beIN Sports (via 1947extra on YouTube):

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 5 Review 🤩: The big Salah/Haaland question, Nott. Forest man one to watch? Injuries galore…