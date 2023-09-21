Remarkable Nunez and Salah assist stat comes to light after Liverpool’s Europa League victory

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah both found themselves on the scoresheet as Liverpool began their Europa League campaign with a win but it was their assist records that created a statistic after the game.

As reported by Michael Reid on X: ‘All 6 of Darwin Núñez’s assists for Liverpool have been for Mo Salah.

‘It’s only the third time an #LFC player has had 6 consecutive assists all for the same teammate in the Premier League era, along with Collymore for Fowler (1996-1997) and Heskey for Owen (2001-2002)’.

As much as we now associate our Egyptian King with providing goals as much as we do finding the back of the net, it’s perhaps unusual that it’s the Uruguayan who’s been finding him with passes.

Our No.9 is known for being a constant threat in the opposition box but it’s still a surprise to see how successful he’s been in finding the former Roma man since he arrived last summer.

To hear that the duo are creating a partnership like the two others mentioned above as well, shows that we should expect this to continue in the coming weeks and months.

It’s no surprise either to see our No.11 be involved in another record and it wouldn’t be a shock if, once he hears about this, he’s begging his teammate provides his next finish too!

There are always some weird and wonderful statistics out there and this is very much another one of them.

You can view the Nunez and Salah stat via @michael_reid11 on X:

