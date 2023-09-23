(Video) New angle shows Stefan Bajcetic’s LASK tackle in all its glory

Stefan Bajcetic made his long-awaited return to Liverpool action against LASK and, even though he was deployed in a new position, we saw the very best of the 18-year-old once again.

One particular moment showcased a talent we all know very well, his brilliant tackling and a new angle of the personal highlight for the teenager has been shared online.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will be interested to hear Moyes’ thoughts on who can win the Premier League this season

It’s the perfect example as to why Jurgen Klopp has so much trust in the youngster and why we should expect to see much more of him in the coming weeks, months and years at Anfield.

Whether it be in the new hybrid right-back role or in his usual midfield role, our No.43 has a bright future ahead of him.

You can watch the video of Stefan Bajcetic’s tackle SPO TV (via @ndswii on X):

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 5 Review 🤩: The big Salah/Haaland question, Nott. Forest man one to watch? Injuries galore…