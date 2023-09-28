‘Matter of days’: Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer news for Liverpool fans

Liverpool were thought to be one of the many prestigious names on the list of Bruno Guimaraes’ admirers.

The Reds, or any other outfit however, it seems, will have to put their money where their mouths are if they are to have any hope of landing the Brazilian international in future.

This follows an X update from Fabrizio Romano confirming that it’s only a ‘matter of days’ before Newcastle officially seal a new contract with the midfielder until 2028 – along with a nine-figure release clause to put off potential suitors.

It’s just matter of days to prepare all the formal documents, check with lawyers… and then Bruno will sign new deal valid until June 2028 ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC Release clause in the region of £100m. Exclusive story, confirmed. https://t.co/xCcB64Fqxv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2023

Though a holding midfielder, one might imagine the deep-lying playmaker isn’t exactly the right fit for what the Reds may be looking for in the market ahead of the January window.

A left-footed centre-back is sure to be close to the top of our to-do list, even with (the right-footed) Jarell Quansah’s superb performances in the famous red shirt to contemplate.

Andre of Fluminense is one possible target we could look to revitalise our interest in to fulfil the need to bring in an exciting young No.6.

Though hardly a tackling monster, as far as his stats on FBref suggest, registering in the 99th percentile for passes attempted and pass completion mark him out as an extremely reliable operator in possession.

Given our clear move to a more possession-based (as opposed to the gegenpress) style of football, those are figures that will surely remain appealing to the number-crunchers in our recruitment team.

You can be sure, as well, that we won’t be forced to fork out £100m to bring Andre to Anfield!

