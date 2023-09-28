‘Elite’: Melissa Reddy says Liverpool wizard so good it’s sometimes like having two players rolled into one

Few footballers have enjoyed better starts to their Liverpool careers than Dominik Szoboszlai, with the Hungarian delivering yet again when tasked with coming onto the pitch against Leicester.

Melissa Reddy rightly labelled the Reds’ latest bearer of the No.8 shirt ‘elite’ on X this morning, noting that his work rate is akin to ‘the work of two midfielders at times’.

The ease in which Dominik Szoboszlai has settled and taken centre stage at Liverpool is impressive. His goals deserve to be played on loop, his passing and ball-carrying has been elite, but it's the huge shifts out of possession for me… Does the work of two midfielders at times — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 28, 2023

The former RB Leipzig man’s latest effort means he’s now registered two goals (following a sumptuous long-range effort against Aston Villa in the league) in eight appearances this term.

The manner in which Szoboszlai has taken to life in England has been nothing short of exceptional.

In a short space of time, the 22-year-old has arguably become the beating heart of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0, not to mention the most deserving player to wear the No.8 shirt since Steven Gerrard was skippering the side.

We’ll leave it up to the fans to decide just how closely Szoboszlai mirrors our former captain’s traits on the pitch (though our editor, Jordan Chamberlain, has had his say on the matter HERE), but there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to his future in the game.

Certainly, one gets the sense that there’s a great deal more to come from our £60m summer signing this season alone.

