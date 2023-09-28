‘Absolutely outstanding’: Sky Sports pundit can’t believe ‘everybody else missed out’ on Liverpool signing

There’s a steady queue of commentators forming to lavish Liverpool’s standout star of the season, Dominik Szoboszlai, with praise.

Paul Merson was the latest in line to express his admiration, questioning how on earth ‘everybody else’ failed to land the talented Hungarian.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has been absolutely outstanding, how has everybody else missed out on him?” the Sky Sports pundit wrote in his Sportskeeda column.

The 22-year-old was pivotal once again when asked to enter the field of play in the second-half of the Reds’ Carabao Cup encounter with Leicester City, putting the hosts ahead with a sweetly hit long-range strike before Diogo Jota put the tie beyond the Foxes’ reach.

Six games into the league season, we’re at a loss to explain why so many top Premier League outfits – never mind Europe at large – were apparently asleep at the wheel when it came to our new No.8.

To give credit where credit’s due, Newcastle United were thought to have held at least some vague interest in Szoboszlai, though there wasn’t even the slightest hurdle lying in wait for us when meeting his £60m release clause at RB Leipzig.

It was the best possible answer Liverpool could provide after missing out on long-term target Jude Bellingham, with the former Bundesliga ace adding dynamism, culture and sheer work-rate to a midfield sorely lacking in all departments last term.

