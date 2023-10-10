(Video) NBC pundit alarmed by Liverpool ‘vulnerability’; the stats suggest he’s got a point

Robbie Earle has said that while he likes a lot of what he’s seen from Liverpool so far this season, he’s still alarmed by one ‘vulnerability’ which he believes ‘needs addressing’.

A haul of 17 points from a possible 24 so far leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side fourth in the Premier League just three points off the summit, a marked improvement on the same stage last term.

However, the concession of four goals across their two most recent matches against Tottenham and Brighton has cost the Reds points in both games, with nine conceded in the top flight up to this point.

Speaking on NBC Sports‘ The 2 Robbies, Earlier said: “Fair play to Liverpool. There’s something in Liverpool that I like. There’s signs of what I like from a Liverpool team that could get back to challenging.”

However, he soon added: “There’s still a vulnerability to Liverpool in the backline that needs addressing.”

While a concession rate of nine goals in eight matches isn’t exactly awful, with only five top-flight team shipping fewer up to this point, the expected goals figures may well be of concern to Klopp.

The Reds’ current xG against in the Premier League is 11.5, which is worse than nine other clubs, three of whom (Brentford, Everton, Nottingham Forest) currently sit 13th or lower in the table (FBref).

Only for the brilliance of Alisson Becker (think back to that save at Newcastle) and the profligacy of some opposition forwards (Joao Pedro on Sunday springs to mind), Liverpool could be a lot more than three points off the leaders – food for thought for the management during the international break.

You can view Earle’s comments below (from 0:54), via NBC Sports on YouTube: