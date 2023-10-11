Liverpool wizard’s days at Anfield could be numbered as fresh transfer update emerges – report

Thiago Alcantara’s days at Liverpool could be numbered amid alleged interest from Xavi’s Barcelona.

One report has claimed the Reds midfielder is one of several names on the table at the La Liga giants, with the Spaniard’s current terms set to expire in the summer of 2024.

“Xavi is a big fan of Kimmich, with Arsenal’s Jorginho, Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara and Real Betis’ Guido Rodríguez some of the other names on the table,” Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported for ESPN.

The former Blaugrana man has yet to make an appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s men after being sidelined following surgery on a hip issue that kept him out of selection in the final weeks of the prior campaign.

Subsequent setbacks in his rehab have further delayed his return to the pitch for the Merseysiders, and it remains unclear whether there are any plans to extend his stay at L4 beyond 2024.

Thiago Alcantara’s future…

Thiago Alcantara is sure to divide Liverpool fans over his Anfield stay if he should depart the club in the next summer window.

There will be those who consider the Spaniard one of the greatest technicians to have graced the pitch in the famous red shirt following on from his switch away from Bayern Munich.

Others, of course, will feel inclined to point out the 32-year-old’s dismal injury record – having missed 82 games for club and country – since the 2020/21 campaign.

Even for those firmly in the latter camp, it can’t be ignored that Thiago has played a key part in memorable victories for us – chief amongst them, perhaps, being the dismantling of Manchester United last year.

As far as we at Empire of the Kop are concerned, we wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of the former Munich star being handed another year and remaining as the most experienced member of Liverpool’s midfield department.

We’d imagine that may come at the cost of a potential pay cut, though it would certainly be worthwhile to retain one of the most technically gifted footballers in world football.

Of course, we can appreciate it’s a tough call given we’re already in October and we’ve yet to see Thiago in action this season!

