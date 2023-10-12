(Images) Liverpool stalwart has just picked up nasty injury on international duty; huge blow ahead of Merseyside derby

With the Merseyside derby on the horizon next Saturday Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would’ve been praying that all of his players on international return back injury-free.

It does appear, however, that Andy Robertson is the first Reds player to pick up an injury while representing Scotland in their EURO Qualifier against Spain in Seville.

The full-back was forced off during the first half appearing to have dislocated his shoulder after a collision with the Spain ‘keeper.

Our No. 26 looked to be in real agony and although he couldn’t play on let’s hope for a speedy recovery.

It would be a huge blow to lose the services of the ex-Hull City man ahead of our clash with neighbours Everton next weekend – we’ll just have to wait and see!

Check images of the Scotland skipper below via @DaveOCKOP on X: