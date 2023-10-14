(Video) Ben Doak brought down after outrageous skill; calmly dispatches penalty

Ben Doak was handed the start for Scotland Under-21s against Hungary and rewarded manager Billy Stark with another brilliant performance and a key involvement for one goal in the game.

After a great start from the young Scots, the 17-year-old was found on the right wing where he proceeded to drive into the opposition box and skip past one defender.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold delivers pinpoint cross moments after Maddison failed to beat first man

With another rushing in on him, the former Celtic teenager then dropped his shoulder again before being hacked down inside the box for a stone wall penalty.

Taking the responsibility himself, our No.50 rolled the ball into the bottom left corner and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way whilst he did so.

You can watch the foul on Doak (from 41:33) and his goal (from 42:45) via Scotland National Team on YouTube:

✍️ EOTK Insider: Jarek Zajac – the collector with over 1,200 Liverpool autographs