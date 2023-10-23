(Video) What Szoboszlai did before Salah’s second goal that allowed easier finish

Dominik Szoboszlai has continued to impress Liverpool fans since signing for the club this summer and although he didn’t provide a direct goal involvement against Everton, he played a crucial role in both finishes.

After first being spotted holding the ball for Mo Salah before the penalty, taking attention and pressure away from him, his role in the second was equally as important.

With all eyes on Darwin Nunez after he was expertly found by Alexis Mac Allister, if you watch the run of our No.8 it’s clear he’s about to catch up and block the path of the Egyptian King.

Noticing this himself though, the Hungarian quickly puts on the breaks and allows the time and space for both the ball to played to our No.11 and for him to find the back of the net.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s clever run and stop via @LFC on X:

The Kop at the end 😍@Darwinn99 and @MoSalah combine to secure derby day victory ✊ pic.twitter.com/OcZVcInIOW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 21, 2023

