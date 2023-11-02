(Images) Nunez and Mac Allister share joyful Instagram exchange after Liverpool’s win last night

Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister both took to Instagram in the wake of Liverpool’s hard-fought win over Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with their own joyous exchange on the platform.

The Uruguay striker provided the match-winning moment in some style, exquisitely curling a shot beyond Ionut Radu to send the Reds into the quarter-finals.

After the game, the Argentina midfielder posted an image to his story on the social media site which shows him high-fiving the goalscorer and puffing out his cheeks in disbelief at the quality of the strike, along with the caption (translated from Spanish): ‘My face says it all’.

Nunez shared that image to his own Instagram story afterwards, replying with his own comment (also in his native tongue) of ‘Hahaha, for me it’s the mates that you make friends with’.

The South American duo were clearly feeling boisterous after Liverpool’s fourth successive win in all competitions, and they’ve evidently become good pals since Mac Allister’s move to Anfield in the summer!

You can view the players’ online exchange below, via a screenshot from @darwin_n9 on Instagram: