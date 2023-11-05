(Video) Jamie Carragher explains what Liverpool now need to challenge for Premier League title

During the post-match reaction to Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town, Jamie Carragher has claimed Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘are not ready’ to win the Premier League.

The Reds have started the campaign well, winning seven of their opening 11 games, but struggled to convert the numerous chances they created at Kenilworth Road and required a second half stoppage time equaliser from Luis Diaz to avoid a second defeat of the season.

Manchester City have won the last three Premier League titles and although Liverpool’s midfield has improved significantly since last season the Reds are still ‘not as good’ as Pep Guardiola’s side on the ball according to our former No. 23.

Carragher believers Klopp’s side still required ‘another midfield player and a top-class defender’ in order to challenge for top spot.

It’ll be interesting to see what business we complete during the January window as our German tactician continues to build his Liverpool 2.0 side.

