Classy Luton supporter makes donation to Hillsborough survivors’ support fund

A Luton Town supporter has made a donation to the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance after his club’s match against Liverpool on Sunday was marred by tragedy chanting.

Some spectators at Kenilworth Road disgraced themselves by engaging in chants which mocked the 97 people who were unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster, as well as spewing venomous bile about poverty on Merseyside.

A Hatters fan with the X handle @Peter_Hill1984 took to social media to apologise for the actions of the culprits at Sunday’s match and encouraged others to follow his lead in donating to the charitable cause.

The fan wrote: “Tragedy chanting has no place in the game. I have donated to @HillsboroughSu1 so they can carry on their great work. I can only apologise to @LFC for some of our mindless fans actions. It’s spoilt all the hard work.”

He also included the link to donate to the Hillsborough Transformational Recovery Model.

Tragedy chanting has no place in the game. I have donated to @HillsboroughSu1 so they can carry on their great work. I can only apologise to @LFC for some of our mindless fans actions. It's spoilt all the hard work. If anyone wants to donate⬇️https://t.co/NvbhH0vwWY — HR Hatter (@Peter_Hill1984) November 6, 2023

This is a genuine football supporter and an all-round good human being who loves his club and felt ashamed of the actions of some yobs at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

We realise that any true Luton fan would’ve been embarrassed by the chants of those mindless thugs yesterday, and it’s a pleasure to see one of their supporters actively donating to the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance.

Our thanks to @Peter_Hill1984 for his kind words and his even kinder gesture – we dream of a world where everyone who attends a football match could conduct themselves in the same way.

We would also encourage as many people as possible to make a donation to the charity for the tremendous work they have done and continue to do.

