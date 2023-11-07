Harvey Elliott raves about ‘world-class’ teammate who’s ‘getting all the headlines’

Harvey Elliott has praised the impact that Liverpool’s four new signings have had since joining the club in the summer and has singled out one of his new teammates in particular for huge praise.

Jurgen Klopp was desperate to overhaul his midfield following our disappointing campaign last time out and the German tactician did exactly that with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

All four players have already made their mark on their new side during the early stages of the season but it’s Szoboszlai who has impressed our No. 19 the most so far.

Szoboszlai really has hit the ground running following his £60m move from RB Leipzig. The Hungary international brings so much quality to our engine room but is also a player that works his socks off whenever he’s on the pitch.

He can score and create goals – something we’ve seen already this term, and he’ll be eager to pick up silverware during his debut campaign on Merseyside.

The 23-year-old still has plenty of room to improve which is extremely exciting when you consider he’s already an exceptional talent.

Elliott will only benefit from playing and training alongside a top midfielder in our new No. 8 and we look forward to seeing the pair continue to develop under the watchful eye of Klopp and Co.

