‘Look at Szoboszlai’ – Journo claims £55m EPL enigma would’ve thrived under Klopp at Liverpool

One journalist has claimed that Jurgen Klopp would’ve extracted ‘more’ out of Mason Mount at Liverpool than what Erik ten Hag has done so far at Manchester United.

The Merseysiders had been linked with the 24-year-old for several months earlier this year before he eventually opted for a move to Old Trafford for £55m in the summer (BBC Sport).

The Reds signed Dominik Szoboszlai instead, with the Hungarian earning rave reviews for his performances at Anfield, in contrast to the false start that the former Chelsea playmaker has had at his new club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones believes that Klopp would’ve found a way to incorporate Mount into Liverpool’s line-up so that his potential would be maximised, something which hasn’t happened yet at United.

The journalist said: “I’m sure Liverpool don’t dedicate a huge amount [and] don’t have time to the fact that they didn’t get Mount, but if you were to ask them how they feel about that situation now, I still feel like Klopp would believe he’d be getting more out of him than Man United are getting out of Mount.

“I think that he would have found a role for him within his team that is better suited towards him and he would have found a way of making sure that Mount was more beneficial to Liverpool’s setup than he has been to United’s setup.

“If you look at Szoboszlai and what he’s been able to do in such a short amount of time, I think that Mount would have been expected by Klopp to have a similar impact as that.”

Eleven games into his United career, Mount is still waiting for his first goal at the club, with his only 90-minute appearance coming in their 3-0 Carabao Cup thrashing by Newcastle recently (Transfermarkt).

By contrast, Szoboszlai has netted twice for Liverpool in 16 matches, starting every Premier League game up to this point and being ever-present in the top flight until his 66th-minute substitution at Luton last weekend (Transfermarkt).

Klopp has had a knack for elevating players to a different level under his stewardship at Anfield, with the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk becoming genuine global stars following their moves to the Reds.

He could well have done the same with the very talented Mount had the Englishman favoured us over United, but the success of the Hungarian playmaker will leave the LFC hierarchy with no great regrets over how the summer transfer window played out.

He could yet come good at Old Trafford, although Jones’ belief that the 24-year-old would’ve integrated into Liverpool’s team more seamlessly is a valid one, especially with Ten Hag’s side being so inconsistent and at times incoherent this season.

