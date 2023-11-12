5 duels won, 3 key passes – Liverpool ace silenced his critics with redemptive display v Brentford

Two goals from Mo Salah and a fantastic Diogo Jota strike helped Liverpool return to winning ways as they dispatched Brentford at Anfield.

It was the perfect response to the midweek Europa League defeat to Toulouse, and one man who endured a difficult night in France would’ve silenced his critics with a redemptive performance this afternoon.

Kostas Tsimikas was horribly caught in possession for the Ligue 1 club’s opening goal on Thursday but he came good for the Reds today, providing the assists for both second half strikes against the Bees.

Ian Doyle gave the 27-year-old a 7/10 in his player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, with the left-back ‘more steady defensively than in midweek’ as he ‘took opportunities to augment attack, particularly when crossing for second goal’.

Meanwhile, the match statistics from Sofascore highlighted the impact that the Greece international made this afternoon.

The two assists were the obvious standout, with Tsimikas ending the day with three key passes and three successful crosses (best of any Reds player for both metrics), along with completing 34 of his 40 passes (85% success rate).

The Greek Scouser also impressed defensively, winning five duels along with making two tackles and one interception.

With plenty of scrutiny on the 27-year-old amid Andy Robertson’s long-term injury absence, performances like this will go a long way towards reassuring Liverpool fans that our number 21 can be a reliable deputy until the Scot regains full fitness.

