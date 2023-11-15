Liverpool named second favourties to win the Premier League; percentage chance revealed via Opta

Liverpool fans will be happy to see our current position in the table, as we enter the international break, and now our chance of winning the most sought after prize has been revealed.

In an image posted by Sky Sports, quoting figures from Opta, the percentage chance of each side was revealed: Manchester City – 87.1%, Liverpool – 7.2%, Arsenal – 5.3%, Tottenham – 0.2%, Aston Villa – 0.1%.

It’s good to see we’re in a strong position after 12 games of the new campaign but despite just a point separating us and the league-leaders, they seemingly have a much greater chance of ultimate success.

There’s such a long way to go in the season that this does mean little at this stage but perhaps adds weight to the belief that we are doing well but also that there’s a lot to do before we’re looking down on everyone else.

Our next match may well do a lot to shape how serious our title chances are this season and is likely to see a big shift in these quoted figures.

Jurgen Klopp will hope that we can claim all three points at the Etihad Stadium and stamp our authority on a possible title race.

With 26 games remaining though, there are so many outside factors that can still greatly sway the chances of any team winning the title and all we can do is take it one match at a time and see where we end up.

Everyone below us will still hold hope of achieving the ultimate prize and so it’s all about being patient and see where we are in May, with a return to the Champions League being the first target to reach.

You can view the percentage chances of Liverpool’s Premier League dream via @SkySportsPL on X:

