‘Excessive & not right’ – Carragher responds to PL’s decision to hand Everton 10-point deduction

Everton have been handed a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for failing to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

The decision leaves Sean Dyche’s side 19th in the English top-flight – above bottom side Burnley on goal difference.

Last season Manchester City were hit with 115 charges of Premier League rule breaking regarding finances but are yet to learn their punishment with a verdict ‘likely to take considerable time to be reached’, according to The Athletic.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who supported Everton while growing up, believes the decision to dock the Toffees points is ‘excessive’ and ‘not right’ (in a tweet posted on his X account).

The 10 point deduction for Everton is excessive & not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years.

Would it have been better to be evasive & try & drag it out like other clubs? No doubt relegated clubs will have put big… — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 17, 2023

Rivalry aside, the punishment does feel a little harsh on the Goodison Park outfit.

They’d performed well in recent weeks and had climbed up to 14th as they bid to avoid a relegation battle at the end of the season.

The investigation into Everton’s finances came about after they posted losses of £120.9million in their annual accounts for the 2020-21 period – figures which brought great scrutiny from other struggling Premier League sides at the time such as Leeds United and Burnley.

In regards to Manchester City, the side who have won the league title for three consecutive years, football fans will now wait with anticipation to see what sort of punishment they’re handed.

Working on the basis of Everton being docked 10 points for one offence, the Etihad-based outfit should expect to receive a 115-point deduction, shouldn’t they?

We’ll just have to wait and see!

