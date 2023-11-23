(Video) Injured Liverpool defender spotted back in training; hasn’t played this season

Liverpool fans normally dread the international break as, more often than not, it seems that we end them with more injury concerns than we entered with.

However, the end of this most recent break has brought with it the news of players seemingly ending their fitness problems.

One such possible example of this is seeing Conor Bradley back in with the players at the AXA Training Centre, as he was captured eating with his teammates.

Time will tell how close the Northern-Irishman is to playing again but he looks closer to a first competitive appearance of the season at present.

You can watch the footage of Bradley (from 0:26) via @LFC on X:

The lads are back 👋🔴 pic.twitter.com/PvviOJIJh1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 23, 2023

