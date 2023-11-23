Tsimikas makes hilarious 12:30 KO comment; players are clearly frustrated

Liverpool fans are well aware of the fact that we seem to be repeatedly handed 12:30 kick-offs after international breaks and Kostas Tsimikas has shared the players’ thoughts on this too.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Greek said: ‘everybody knows, most of the time we play 12.30 after the international break’.

This was a snippet from a full interview and whether it was a deliberate dig or not, it’s clear that the players are also growing in frustration at how often this same event keeps reoccurring.

TNT Sports only have access to the early kick-off on a Saturday afternoon and so they always want to have a big team on the television to draw in larger audiences.

In a way, this is a compliment to show that we are one of the most sought after clubs but there should be some third party adjudicator that can ensure that this reduced recovery time – especially after international breaks – is fairly distributed.

There is always a valid argument that our opponents have to play at the same time too but if we play in more of these fixtures than anyone else, then we are at an unfair disadvantage.

Having a large fanbase and a squad of star-studded international players is used against us and it’s really not fair.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp should take a leaf out of Pep Guardiola’s book and start to refuse players from being allowed to travel with their nations, so that we can be as fresh as possible when domestic football resumes.

