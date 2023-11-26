Eidur Gudjohnsen says ‘world-class’ Liverpool man ‘could do with a rest’ after Man City showing

Eidur Gudjohnsen believes one Liverpool ace ‘could do with a rest’ following a questionable performance during the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can be pleased with the point they earned at the Etihad but Alisson Becker was not his usual self during the clash with the Sky Blues.

The 31-year-old was somewhat at fault for Erling Haaland’s goal in the first half and ex-Chelsea striker Gudjohnsen has labelled the Brazil international’s performance as ‘strange’.

“You almost think that he had a hamstring problem in the first half as well,” Gudjohnsen told Premier League Productions (as quoted by HITC).

“But let’s not forget that in the first half, he made a world-class save to keep them in the game.

“As you say, a strange game, up and down. But some world-class moments and lesser moments. He could do with a rest with cup and European games coming up.”

READ MORE: ‘How long do you give him?’ – Robbie Fowler questions when Liverpool player will become ‘finished article’

Alisson, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘world-class’, did appear to be clutching his hamstring during the final moments of the game and wasn’t kicking the ball properly when attempting to clear during the second half.

He did, however, make an exceptional save just 25 seconds before we went up the other end and equalised through Trent Alexander-Arnold 10 minutes from time.

We’ve become accustomed to seeing him perform at an exceptional level so consistently since joining the club in 2018 so it’s a bit of a surprise to see him giving the ball away regularly.

He still made a vital contribution, though, and will be rested on Thursday night against LASK at Anfield with Caoimhin Kelleher likely to deputise between the sticks before Fulham visit L4 on Sunday.

🗓️10 games in 33 days: Liverpool’s title credentials set to be put to the test during relentless round-off to 2023