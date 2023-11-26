(Video) Mac Allister on playing with ‘jet lag’ after international break and early kick-offs

Liverpool fans are all too aware of the issues surrounding us seemingly always having to play the early kick-off after an international break and Alexis Mac Allister has shared the perspective of a player who suffers more than most.

Speaking with LFCTV Go, the Argentine said: “It’s very tough [with] jet lag, a long trip, but it is what it is. We like playing football and we want to win and that’s why we did our best.”

It’s really frustrating that we were again drawn the short straw of having to play this fixture immediately after many of our players had been playing football around the globe.

Nobody ever seems to show any interest in this though and so Jurgen Klopp’s side are forced to play through these ridiculous conditions, something we fortunately did very well at the Etihad Stadium.

