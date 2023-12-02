(Video) “Danny Welbeck is a better overall footballer than Mohamed Salah”

There are some outrageous opinions in football but one man seems to have reached a world-wide best with his comments on Mo Salah and Danny Welbeck.

Lee Gunner was on GiveMeSport and said: “Danny Welbeck is a better overall footballer than Mohamed Salah”.

READ MORE: (Video) Richard Dunne says Liverpool have a player who looks so much better this season

It wasn’t just one comment either, a whole clip of the baffling evidence given to suggest the former Manchester United man has the edge.

It’s not even worth commenting sometimes when somebody is so clearly and outrageously wrong.

You can watch the ridiculous comments on Salah and Welbeck via @TheRedmenTV on X:

I’ve seen some WILD takes down the years but this is outrageous 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/LXhZkvIBmP — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 2, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red