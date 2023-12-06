(Video) Chris Wilder’s six-man update for opening Liverpool clash

Chris Wilder is the new manager of Sheffield United and he has outlined what players he will have at his disposal, as the Blades face Liverpool.

Speaking with the press, the 56-year-old said: “I’m not going to give anything away, the job’s hard enough. Everybody knows that Oli [McBurnie] isn’t going to be available, some long-term injuries with John Egan, Tom Davies and the likes.

“It’s looking okay in terms of a few coming back [from injury], Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies have trained today and Daniel Jebbison isn’t a million miles away.”

READ MORE: (Video) Wilder: ‘treat it like a FA Cup third round tie’ – underdogs against Liverpool

This initial reluctance to reveal too much about his new squad did lead to some revelations, including the fact that Rhian Brewster may be back to play his former club.

It’s up to Jurgen Klopp to play against whatever we’re faced with and try to find a way to beat the newly promoted side away from home, something we haven’t been great at in recent years.

You can watch Wilder’s comments on squad availability (from 39:26) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red