(Video) Wilder: ‘treat it like a FA Cup third round tie’ – underdogs against Liverpool

It’s never a great feeling to play a club with a new manager, even though most of the time it comes off a bad run of games, and Chris Wilder will be hoping to pull off a shock against Liverpool.

Speaking with the media, the new boss said: “It’s a very tough first game but it’s a great occasion, great challenge isn’t it to play Liverpool at the Lane, it’s an incredible challenge

“Treat it like a FA Cup third round tie, we’re playing Liverpool at home – nothing to lose.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Bin our analysis’ – Klopp admits Sheff Utd change has made pre-match prep pointless

It’s an understandable game plan to make out that Sheffield United are huge underdogs, which they are, and take pressure away from his players.

It’s up to Jurgen Klopp and his squad to be professional, take their role in this ‘cup tie’ as Goliath and collect a much-needed three points at Bramall Lane.

You can watch Wilder’s comments on Liverpool (from 13:03) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red