‘Liven up!’: Gabriel Agbonlahor slams Guardiola and Liverpool man after ‘joke’ comment

Gabriel Agbonlahor has had his say on Jurgen Klopp’s disagreement with one presenter in the wake of Liverpool’s victory over Sheffield United.

The former Aston Villa hitman called out the German’s colleagues in Pep Guardiola and Roy Hodgson for their perceived ‘touchy’ behaviour of late.

“The poor presenter, he’s having a little joke about it,” the former professional footballer spoke on talkSPORT. “Liven up, Jurgen. Liven up, you big baby.

The 37-year-old went on to add. “They’re quite touchy these managers. Pep had a go at them, Neville, Carragher, Richards.

“Roy Hodgson, Klopp. Presenters now, you don’t know when you can have a joke with these managers. So touchy.”

The comments followed the German’s irritated response to Amazon presenter Marcus Buckland’s tongue-in-cheek remark over 12:30pm kick-offs.

“I realise you don’t understand it as well even when you work in football, so why should I try to explain again,” the former Dortmund boss responded on the night. “If you make a joke out of that you are completely ignorant. But it’s good, football is entertainment and I understand. It’s all good.”

Jurgen has a right to be annoyed

Whilst it made for extremely awkward viewing for his co-workers, you can understand why the pundit’s comments riled up the manager.

Klopp has, for several seasons now, bemoaned the impact of the fixture schedule on the wellbeing of his players.

These are concerns that have been echoed elsewhere, though apparently falling on deaf ears amid plans to expand the Champions League.

In that context, it’s not hard to see why Jurgen might have been upset that his concerns were being made light of yet again – especially after Joel Matip sustained a serious long-term injury.

