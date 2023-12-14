(Video) The three words that convinced European Cup-winning full-back to make Anfield move

Liverpool have had a host of great players in our history and the story of how each man is convinced to move to Anfield is always interesting but perhaps not as comical as this one.

Speaking with Liverpool’s Membership Area, Alan Kennedy revealed how Terry McDermott persuaded him to move to Merseyside: “the best thing he said to me, ‘they’ve got a great drinking culture’ and I thought, ‘that’ll do

me’.

“So, I said, ‘right Terry, I don’t care what the fee is, I don’t care what’s happening, I don’t care – I’m coming!”

It’s a great insight to the both the changing attitudes within football and how easy it was to convince a player to wear the famous red jersey, back in the late 1970’s!

You can watch Kennedy’s comments (from 4:34) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

